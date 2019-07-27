Ministerial List: Nigerians ask why?

By Morenike Taire & Florence Amagiya

Women groups across the country are up in arms in reaction to the presidential ministerial nominees list of the second Mohammadu Buhari APC administration and the reason is not far fetched.

Barely a fortnight ago, a coalition of no fewer than 50 civil society Women organizations consolidated their demand that the Executive allocate 50 percent of cabinet positions to women this year.

The actual list released this week had seven out of 43, representing a meagre 16 percent and only a marginal improvement on the 2015 figure. The disappointment is exacerbated by the hope induced earlier in March when the presidency presented a list of

To Nigerians, a slap on the face. After promising and failing to present the cabinet list of ministers with which Buhari would work during his second term also known as Next Level, the president proceeded to keep the country waiting for the next eight weeks. Then, prompted by widespread criticism and the insistence of the National Assembly, the presidency proceeded to release a list so uninspiring as to be tantamount to a slap in the face.

Secretary of Ajasin Foundation as well as one time Ondo state party chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN and governorship aspirant, has expressed utter disappointment over the situation. Fielding questions from WW, Anifowose said she was shocked. “We have been advocating for 35 percent and believed the promise of the president only to get 7, and that 7 are from the Northern part of the country. So there are no capable Southerners on the list and we are just 2nd class citizens in our party?”.

31 outstanding political female appointees of his administration. These include A bike Dabiri- Erewa, Hadiza Bala Usman, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, Jumoke Oduwole, Lucy Ajayi and others. The question is, what has changed? Or does Mr President think he has already given women their dues?

In April, a group known as APC Women Aspirants Forum demanded key appointments as President Mohammadu Buhari prepared to form a new cabinet. The group’s leader Adedoyin Eshanumi, a Logo Senatorial candidate had said the only way to compensate women, who won less than 10 percent of elective positions was for Mr President to give them political appointments for their efforts, which had ensured the party’s victory.

Vanguard