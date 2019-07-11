Ministerial list: Buhari, NASS leadership meet in Aso Rock

….Abaribe absent

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night on met behind closed doors with the leadership of the National Assembly.

Chairman of the National Assembly and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and he Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila led other leaders to the dinner with the President.

But the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe was absent at the dinner that started around 8.30pm at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, the ministerial list is expected to be one of the agenda.

Those at the dinner included Senator the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Abdullahi Yahaya – Majority Leader, Ajayi Borofice – Deputy Leader, Orji Uzor Kalu – Chief Whip and Sabi Abdullahi – Deputy Chief Whip.

Others included Emmanuel Bwacha, Deputy Minority leader, Phillip Aduda- Minority Whip, Sabi Wau, Deputy Minority Whips.

Also present were Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Majority leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu – Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu – Deputy Minority Leader. and Nkeiru Onyejocha, Deputy Whip

Also at the dinner included the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Finally, Buhari endorses Restructuring – Osoba

The Deputy Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason was not sighted at the dinner as at the one President arrived.

It is expected that the leadership of the National Assembly may get the ministerial list of the next cabinet at the closed doors dinner.

Vanguard