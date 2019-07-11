Ministerial List: Buhari hosts NASS leadership to dinner today

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-AHEAD of the presentation of the list of Ministerial Nominees to the Senate for Screening and subsequent confirmation, President Muhammadu Buhari will today host to Dinner, the leadership of the National Assembly.

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and dated July 10, the Dinner will take place at the residence of the President, Presidential Villa.

According to the letter which was sighted by Vanguard, the meeting is slated for 8pm and the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan will lead the leadership to Villa for the Dinner.

In this case, the Presiding Officers, the principal officers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives will attend, even as Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Clerks of Senate and the House of Representatives will also attend.

In a similar vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, intimating him that he has forwarded fifteen names of Ministerial Nominee for confirmation as Special Advisers.

The letter was sighted by Vanguard yesterday and expected to be read today at Plenary.

Vanguard