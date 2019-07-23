Ministerial list, a mockery of Buhari’s anti-corruption war – Yakasai

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA– Second Republic Presidential Adviser, Tanko Yakasai, has faulted the list of cabinet ministers released Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as an affront on the anti-Corruption war of the administration.

In his response to the list yesterday, Yakassai also added that the fact that many of the nominees were part of the last cabinet makes the delay in appointing them unjustifiable.

“The new ministerial list submitted by the President to the Senate is representative enough, but the nomination of certain people perceived to be fantastically corrupt made mockery of the President’s war against corruption.

“The fact that returnees are many means the policy of the new government will not be much different with that of the outgoing. My only observation is that since majority of the nominees are already known to the President, his delay in submitting ministerial nomination is unjustifiable”, he said.

Vanguard