Ministerial List: 18 out of 31 Screened ministerial nominees have been asked to take a Bow and Go

…As Senate Screens Fashola, Aregbesola, Saraki, 6 others today

…To Confirm 43 Nominees tomorrow

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Screening of the Ministerial Nominees forwarded to the Senate for Screening and subsequent confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari will today enter the fourth day.

Out of the 31 Nominees that were screened the third day on Friday last week, 18 have so far been given the privilege of take a bow and go without being subjected to rigours of questioning by senators.

Throughout the period of the screening which started on Wednesday last week, barely twenty- four hours after the Senate received the list, with the take a bow and go tradition, the President of the Senate only allowed the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South and the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North to Speak and thereafter asked the Nominees to go.

Meanwhile, strong indications have emerged that the Senate will tomorrow round off the Screening Exercise of Ministerial Nominees as all the Nominees will be confirmed same day, for onward presentation to President Muhammmadu Buhari to at the end of the day, assign portfolios to them.

To ensure that the Senate rounds off the Screening Exercise, the lawmakers will today screen the Immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Gbemisola Saraki from Kwara State.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week Tuesday released the long-awaited list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

According to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, also to be screened today are Goddy Jedy- Agba from Cross River; Engr. Suleiman Adamu from Jigawa; Clement Agba from Edo State; Ambassador Maryam Katagum from Bauchi State; Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud from Kaduna State and Geoffrey Onyeama from Enugu State.

Tomorrow, which is the last day of the exercise, the Senate will Screen the last three and they are former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Lai Mohammed from Kwara State; Sabo Nanono from Kano State and Engr. Saleh Mamman from Taraba State.

Vanguard