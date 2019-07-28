Breaking News
Translate

Ministerial List: 18 out of 31 Screened ministerial nominees have been asked to take a Bow and Go

On 5:35 pmIn News, Politicsby

…As Senate Screens Fashola, Aregbesola, Saraki, 6 others today

…To  Confirm  43 Nominees tomorrow

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Screening of the Ministerial Nominees forwarded to the Senate for Screening and subsequent confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari will today enter the fourth day.

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

Out of the 31 Nominees that were screened  the third day on Friday last week,  18  have so far been given the privilege of take a bow and go without being subjected to rigours of questioning by senators.

World Health Day: Pyrates Offer free prostate Cancer screening(Opens in a new browser tab)

Throughout the period of the screening which started on Wednesday last week, barely twenty- four hours after the Senate received the list, with the take a bow and go tradition, the President of the Senate only allowed the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya  Abaribe, PDP, Abia South  and the Senate Majority Leader, Senator   Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North to Speak and thereafter asked the Nominees to go.

Meanwhile, strong indications have emerged that the Senate will tomorrow round off the Screening Exercise of Ministerial Nominees as all the Nominees will be confirmed same day, for onward presentation to President Muhammmadu Buhari to at the end of the day, assign portfolios to them.

To ensure that the Senate rounds off the Screening Exercise, the lawmakers  will today screen the Immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Gbemisola Saraki from Kwara State.

Ministers: Senate goes back to ‘bow and go’, screens 10, 8 more nominees today(Opens in a new browser tab)

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week Tuesday released the long-awaited list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

According to the President of the Senate,  Senator Ahmad Lawan, also  to be screened today are Goddy Jedy- Agba from Cross River; Engr. Suleiman Adamu from Jigawa; Clement Agba  from Edo State; Ambassador Maryam Katagum from Bauchi State; Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud from Kaduna State  and Geoffrey Onyeama from Enugu State.

Tomorrow, which is the last day of the exercise, the Senate will Screen the last three and they are former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Lai Mohammed from Kwara State; Sabo Nanono from Kano State and Engr. Saleh Mamman from Taraba State.

Details later:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.