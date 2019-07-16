Minimum wage implementation, consequential adjustment going smoothly – NLC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—CONTRARY to speculation that the organised Labour has threatened to embark on strike over the delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba has said that the congress has not issued any strike notice.

The NLC President rather said that discussion over the implementation of the minimum wage and the consequential adjustment was going on smoothly.

This is as Wabba has commended President Muhamadu Buhari for signing the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, after extensive consultations.

Reacting to the alleged threat by the organised labour to embark on strike over the non implementation of the new minimum wage, Wabba said, “Our own case is going on well. We met with our unions yesterday (Monday). The difference right now is about the consequential increase and we hope that through a normal process of dialogue, we will be able to sought that out.

“As an organised body, I am not sure we have given any notice to that effect (strike). If we reach a point of issuing threats, we will do that without hesitation.

“But I have seen many information on the social media. We are a credible organisation and we should be able to speak for ourselves.

” If we get to that point, we will be able to inform you. But for now, the process is going on and we have been able to expand the scope of dialogue to include NLC/TUC and only limited to the unions in the public sector”.

