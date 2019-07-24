Measles kills 100 children in Kaduna community — Shehu Sani

By Ben Agande

Kaduna— Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, yesterday, in Abuja, said a measles outbreak in Wusar, a community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has claimed the lives of no fewer than 100 children .

Senator Sani who disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Nasir Danbatta, called on the Senate to declare the area a national emergency zone.

According to him, the outbreak of measles in the area posed a serious threat to not only the area and the state, but to the country.

The senator called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC; National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to mobilise to the Wusar for on-the-spot assessment with a view to providing relief materials and other necessary support to mitigate the pains.

He also prayed NCDC to set up an office in Kaduna State for rapid response.

According to Sani, the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA,Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, National Orientation Agency and other relevant Federal Government agencies ought to embark on massive sensitisation and awareness campaign on the dangers associated with measles with a view to eliminating the scourge in the country.

While calling for increased budgetary allocation for the management of NCDC and NPHCDA to fast-track the establishment of zonal centres in all the six geo political zones and offices in all the states of the federation, Sani noted that proactive measures needed to be taken to stem the spread of the disease, especially in the rural areas.

He pointed out that “available indicators show that the overall performance of the NCDC and NPHCDA was being hampered by lack of financial resources, infrastructure deficit, and lack of drugs, vaccines and equipment. Increasing the budgetary allocation for the management of these agencies will significantly aid them in performing their statutory functions to Nigerians.”

Vanguard