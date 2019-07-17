By Godfrey Bivbere

THE League of Maritime Editors and Publishers has petitioned the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over alleged shoddy oversight function carried out by the immediate past House Committee on Ports, Harbour and Waterways, PHW, chaired by Pat Asadu on the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, early last year, demanding a fresh probe to unravel the truth.

The League has also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to make public its investigations on the alleged diversion of funds in CRFFN.

In a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Kingsley Anaroke and Francis Ugwoke, respectively, the League said it is particularly worried that former members of the House Committee on PHW failed Nigerians and the maritime sector over the way and manner they conducted a probe on the Council’s activities and projects executed in the past.

The League recalls that members of the House Committee on PHW had last year invited the management of CRFFN to an Investigative Hearing session chaired by Ossy Chinedu Prestige.

Afterwards, the House had mandated its members in the Committee to investigate the allegations, an assignment that was concluded in May last year.

According to the statement, the League wants the new leadership of the House of Representatives to assign another committee to conduct a fresh probe on the status of the buildings or capital projects, among others that have been executed by the Council in the past few years.

