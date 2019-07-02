Many Nigerians aren’t happy — Obasanjo

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA— former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that many Nigerians are not happy with their country and want to pull out because they could not get what they want.

Obasanjo said this yesterday at the 9th Toyin Falola Annual International Conference held at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

The former president also said that Nigeria may not move forward if it continued to lose its identity to diversity.

Obasanjo spoke in the presence of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Mathew Kukah, among others.

The former president was a distinguished guest of honour at the conference with the theme: Religion, the state and global politics.

Obasanjo, who presented a paper titled ‘Towards a re-unification of the sacred and secular: religious interventions in politics”, submitted that both religious leaders and politicians could not be separated.

He said: “You can’t take one and leave the other. You can’t take politics and leave religion and you can’t take religion and leave politics, they are together.

“It ought to be that way, politics without religion, I don’t know what you would call it, they both affect the welfare and the well-being of all of us as we live in life.

“As far as religion is concerned, there are two issues ; diversity and identity.

“We are handling our diversity so badly that we are losing our identity. As long as we are doing that, we are going nowhere.

“The management of diversity must be right, religion, politics and ethnicity are part of our diversity which must be well managed.

“When you mismanage diversity with impunity, it is particularly annoying. It can lead to what we may not want it to lead to.

“I don’t know of any Nigerian who doesn’t wish Nigeria well, but, I know many Nigerians who are unhappy and want to leave Nigeria.

“Our issue is so because, what they expect from Nigeria they are not getting.”

“The role of religious leaders and religion is to lead but, lead them also to also to let politicians learnt a best lesson.”