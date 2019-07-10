Man docked for raping daughter

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti— A high court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the detention of a middle-aged man, Basiru Adeyanju, in prison custody for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter.

Adeyanju, who lives at 30, Irona Quarters, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, allegedly raped his daughter September 10, 2017.

Adeyanju was slammed with a two-count charge bordering on rape and attempted rape, contrary to Section 358 of the Criminal Code Law, cap c16, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

At the trial on Monday, Ekiti State Attorney-General, Olawale Fapohunda, led the legal team for the Ministry of Justice, while Adeyinka Opaleke appeared for the defendant.

Having called a witness at the initial stage, Fapohunda prayed the court for a relief to call two other witnesses, which was granted.

Having listened to the argument of the parties, presiding judge, Justice M. O. Abodunde, adjourned the case till October 2 for further hearing.