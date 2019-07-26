Lagos Pilgrims perform Umrah in Makkah

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa

Abuja- The Command Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Friday said 2,269 pilgrims from Lagos have completed their Umrah in Makkah.

The Command Centre in a statement quoted the Amirul Hajj of Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Hakkem Abdul-Lateef who it said made the disclosure during a lecture at Lagos State Pilgrims House in Makkah.

Dr Abdul-Lateef also said the pilgrims have also completed their pre-visit to Jabal Nuru, Jabal Thor, Jabal Arafat, Muna, and Musdalifah which was preparatory to the task ahead of them in the course of performing the proper Hajj.

He enjoined the pilgrims to attend Friday’s Jumat service, just as he disclosed that Lagos state government had made provision of buses to transport them to and from Masjid Li Haram.

Meanwhile, NAHCON Coordinator in Madinnah, Ahmad Maigari on Friday appealed to private tour operators to make available arrival and departure details of Pilgrims from Medinah to Mekkah 48 hours before they set out.

He said the directive was to ensure NAHCON complies with the resolution agreed on at a meeting by Heads of establishment of Mutawifs for pilgrims from Non-Arab African countries.

Maigari said, “regarding the pilgrims that patronize tour operators, a decision was made that this year the establishment will only be releasing pilgrims in groups unlike previous years that they were not released in groups.

“I wish to reiterate NAHCON’s steadfast commitment to continued efforts in serving Nigerian pilgrims and also to assure you that the Ag Chairman will not relent in seeing Nigerian pilgrims enjoy world standard services”.

However, the number of Nigeria Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia have soared to 21,451.

Additional 432 pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, departed Abuja for Madinnah aboard Flynas Flight XY5471.