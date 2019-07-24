Lagos gears up for biggest dance competition

It promises to be all fun and excitement as a leading entertainment company in Nigeria, Smile Global Entertainment kicks off the second edition of her Lagos dance concert with millions of naira up for grabs.

The competition, which is arguably Lagos biggest dance concert ever has opened its entry from 15th of July to August 15th.

Shedding more light, Executive producer of Lagos dance concert and CEO Smile global entertainment, Mr. Brown W. Chinedu said: “It is an event that starts with audition of dances from the street and we intend rewarding the winners N500, 000 N300,000 and N200,000 respectively. It is a dance concert that infuse culture, tradition, contemporary, Hip-Hop and all aspect of dance moves.

Groups and individual dancers whose aim is to promote dance as a culture in Nigeria can join the contest. We have over-emphasised or paid attention to music artists, comedian, movie, but nobody is paying attention to dance. That is why we came up with this idea to dance in the commercial light. We have serial of dancers who are there, but people don’t know them.”

He continued: “It is an avenue to put dancers on the spotlight, so that people can celebrate dance as a means of art because there are people who went to study dance in University level. It is not all about those that shake their butt in a video recording or vixens. No! But people who go to school to study dance.

We also want parents to encourage their children to see dance as a career and a system of art. That is why we are putting this together. Basically to promote young dancers and also sell out the already made dancers.”

According to the organisers, for the 2019 edition, all the contestants need to do is to upload a one minute video of their dance moves and upload on Instagram, tagging @Lagosdanceconcert, @smileglobal1 and the YouTube handle smileglobaltv.

In addition, the video will be also be uploaded on YouTube page and their fans would be asked to subscribe and vote via the YouTube channel. That is the process of registration. After that, contestants who made it to the next level would be