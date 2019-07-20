Kwara: Abdulrazaq in tears!

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin…Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman was moved to tears at the sorry state of the School of Special needs at Apata Yakuba, along Zango road in Ilorin during his unscheduled visit penultimate Friday.

According to a statement by his media aide, Rafiu Ajakaiye, the governor was terribly shocked at the overall rots in the school and wondered how and why any government could keep human beings under such a terribly collapsed structure.

He therefore apologised to ‘special needs’ children over the decrepit condition of their school and the lack of facilities there.

According to the governor in the statement, “Now that I have seen things for myself, I know the depth of the problem we have in this sector and we’ll be responsible in allocating scarce resources. We’ll come back here to ensure that basic standards are met. The truth is that basic needs are not met and it is a shame. As a government, we want to apologise to them for living in this kind of condition and we will make sure that minimum standards are met.”

AbdulRazaq later toured the school facilities with some government officials and administrators of the school.

In what appeared to be a deliberate move to give them a sense of belonging, the governor also took turns to shake hands with the children and the teachers of the school whom he commended for their resilience and commitment.

He therefore directed the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Mariam Garuba, to urgently submit a recommendation to the government on what the school needs to give the children a good head start in life.

Aroyehun Faoziyah, principal of the Special Needs School, said they lacked basic amenities to take care of the children even as the classrooms were totally dilapidated. She also said the school lacked toilets while its clinic was without basic drugs to treat malaria and other common ailments.

Governor AbdulRazaq had earlier visited the office of the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi to assess the damaged facilities. He also visited the Kwara Hotel to assess its facilities.

The governor had also intervened in the compounded problems of non payments of salaries of staff of SUBEB in Kwara state

According to the press statement by his media aide,”We note the public concerns over the delay in the payment of SUBEB workers. The delay is due to the challenges banks were having implementing the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) directives. Government has however resolved the issues and the workers should have their money between today and tomorrow. We also wish to state that workers at all levels — including LG workers — got their 100% pay for the month of June — the first time in many months!”

