Kompany in losing start to coaching career

Vincent Kompany suffered a losing start to his career as player-manager with Anderlecht on Sunday as Ostend pulled off a 2-1 win in the Belgian league.

Anderlecht’s Vincent Kompany runs with the ball during the Jupiler Pro League Belgian football match between RSC Anderlecht and KV Oostende on July 28, 2019 in Brussels, on the first day of the championship season 2019-2020. (Photo / AFP)

Kompany, the former Manchester City skipper, returned to his formative club in the summer after helping the English giants to another Premier League title.

It was also a losing debut for former French international Samir Nasri who came on as a 60th-minute substitute for Anderlecht.

Anderlecht, who have been Belgian champions on 34 occasions, finished last season in sixth place.

