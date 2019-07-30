KIND makes case for persons with disabilities

The Kudirat Initiative for Democracy, KIND, has implored political leaders to cushion the plights of families of persons living with disabilities in the country by ensuring the provision of quality inclusive education with easy access to school.

Making this appeal while speaking at an event organised by KIND in Lagos to access the functionality of the 31 inclusive schools in the state, President/Founder, KIND, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said Nigeria is losing if persons with disabilities were left without adequate education, training and support.

Reacting to the lamentations of parents and pupils of the inclusive schools, who shared their ordeals at the event where they decried lack of teachers for vocational skills, absence of toilet facilities and problem of access to school among others, she argued that persons with disabilities should not be condemned to living a sub-human life just because they were born in Nigeria.

According to her, “they can contribute to the society like every other person and can be innovators and leaders in their fields. Working with research experts, we have administered questionnaires in all the 31 inclusive schools in Lagos State. We are also paying visits to communities and associations of people with disabilities.

Stating that Nigeria currently has over 11 million persons with disabilities, Consultant to KIND on Social Protection, Professor Aderibigbe Olomola, said the plight of persons with disabilities was a national burden that required urgent intervention.

Vanguard