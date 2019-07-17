Killings: Senate condemns Fasoranti daughter’s murder, plans security summit

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate said, yesterday, that it would hold what it described as an inclusive National Security Summit that would come up with very robust and far-reaching resolutions on how to nip in the bud the current security challenges in the country.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this after deliberations on a point of Order raised by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) on the State of insecurity in the nation and gruesome murder of Mrs.Funke Olakurin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by yet to be identified gunmen on Ore-Benin highway last Friday.

Lawan, who described the situation as unfortunate, lamented that insecurity of lives and property has spread all across the country.

The summit will be coming 17 months after the 8th Senate organised a similar summit where the present President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was Senate Leader.

Lawan said yesterday: “Every part of the country has one story or the other to tell on the security situation. It is the duty of the Senate to hold an inclusive national summit on security.

“The executive arm should also be involved because we have to work together to address the situation. The various interventions at the end of the day will bring the desired results.

“Some of our colleagues in their presentations suggested the convocation of a robust security summit on the security situation in the country. The national committee on security will address the situation.”

The Senate also mandated the Inspector -General of Police,Mohammed Adamu, and all the service chiefs to spread their dragnet to ensure that the killers of Olakunrin and other innocent Nigerians were apprehended and brought to justice.

It equally urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, to accelerate action in fixing major federal highways where criminal elements usually hide to kidnap and kill innocent Nigerians, and tasked state and local governments to cooperate and collaborate with relevant agencies with needed logistics in their respective areas.

It equally directed the Budget Office and the Senate Committee on Appropriation, when constituted, to make adequate funds available in the 2020 budget for the joint operation of the armed forces and other security agencies.

The senators, thereafter, observed a minute silence in honour of the late Mrs. Olakunrin and commiserated with her family, especially her nonagenarian father, on the gruesome murder.

Akinyelure who came under Order 42, 52 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 as Amended in his presentation, drew the attention of his colleagues to the state of insecurity in the nation.

