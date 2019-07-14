Killings: Ohanaeze calls for emergency security summit

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- OHANAEZE Ndigbo has requested that Nigeria summons an emergency national security conference to discuss ways out of the escalated insecurity in different parts of the country that has resulted in different manners of killings.

The apex Igbo body made the call as part of matters arising from the killing by suspected Fulani Herdsmen of Mrs. Funke Olukunri; daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on her way from Ekiti state to Lagos.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo on behalf of the Igbo nation offered Chief Fasoranti and the entire Yoruba their heartfelt sympathies on the mindless killing.

Nwodo flayed the continuous rampaging, plunder, rape, kidnapping and murder of innocent Nigerians by armed Fulani herdsmen, which he noted has climbed to a most worrisome crescendo.

He also said it was regrettable, the inability of Nigeria Security Forces to disarm and prosecute the criminals, stating that the attitude of the security agencies give credibility to a growing story of collusion.

In a statement issue by Ohanaeze on Sunday, Nwodo noted that recently, the British High Commission in an advisory to British citizens in Nigeria declared twenty four of our states unsafe.

He further regretted that in the midst of the killings, the parent organization of the suspected criminals had the effrontery to give ultimatum to the Nigeria President, Mohammadu Buhari, to rescind his unpopular suspension, instead of cancellation of the RUGA development policy.

“Such inciting, provocative and treasonable outbursts has only been greeted by an advise that they (the suspected criminal parent body) should respect the Presidency and an unrelenting resolve to force Nigerians to accommodate such murderers in their homes under a policy that violates our constitution and all laws and court judgments relating to land Use Administration.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo warns that this latest murder is capable of throwing our country into uncontrollable break down of law and order. The hasty conclusion by the Federal Government that she (Mrs. Funke Olukunri) was killed by armed robbers and not the suspected herdsmen who are known to have laid siege on all parts of the country perpetrating acts of banditry and killings further excabates the already tense situation.

“We call on eminent leaders of this nation in spite of their political persuasion to come together in an urgent National Security Conference to discuss measures that will arrest the extant drift to lawlessness,” Nwodo said.