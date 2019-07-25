Breaking News
Killings: Group tasks Buhari on strengthened security

A group, National Council for Women Society, NCWS, has called on   President Muhammadu Buhari to take active and urgent steps against killing of innocent Nigerians both home and abroad.

The group is reacting to the spate of killings in the country, more recently, the murder of one Miss Ndubuisi-Chukwu, who  was murdered in  South Africa as well as Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, nee Fasoranti , back here in Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Dr Laraba Shoda, lamented thus: “Specifically, we are devastated by the murder of a Nigerian, Miss Ndubuisi-Chukwu who was killed by yet-to-be-identified suspects at her hotel room in South Africa. We also condemn in strong terms the recent killing of Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, nee Fasoranti by armed criminals.

“While these incidents are shocking, it further magnify the threat to  lives of Nigerians in diaspora. It is however important that the government makes conscious effort to stop this menace and further strengthen  the responsibility of providing efficient service as regards  security across the country.

“We demand that those responsible for the death of late Ndubuisi-Chukwu, and the daughter of our highly revered father, PA Fasoranti be brought to book so that justice can be served.

“As a concerned organisation, we passionately appeal to Mr. President to ensure that the safety of Nigerians, especially the women, is not under threat.

Shoda also commiserated with the  bereaved families and urged them to be strong in this trying moment.

