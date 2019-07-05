Kidnappers release Nsukka Diocese catholic priest

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Catholic priest of Nsukka Diocese, Rev. Fr. Celestine Ezeh, kidnapped last Thursday along Ajaokuta-Ejule axis of Kogi State, has been released.

According to the Diocesan Secretary, Rev. Fr. Cajetan Iyidiobi, who spoke to Vanguard yesterday about the incident, Fr. Ezeh was released on Monday at about 6 pm and is now receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu metropolis.

He said the priest is not yet in the right frame of mind to discuss his ordeals in the hands of the gunmen.

When Vanguard visited Ascension Catholic Parish, Iheakpu Awka in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, where Fr. Eze is serving as a parish priest, other priests and parishioners were seen in their numbers rejoicing and praising God for sparing his life.

Also read:

Rev. Monsignor George Ugwu of St. Francis Parish, Ovoko, who spoke to Vanguard, said his release was as a result of their prayers to God.

According to the Catholic cleric, “since we heard of his kidnap, we have been praying for his release every day at 5 pm. It is the work of God that he is released and we are grateful that he has reunited with us.”

Also, another parishioner, Geoffrey Ugwuanyi, expressed gratitude to God for saving the priest who he described as an exemplary shepherd that has been working diligently in the Lord’s vineyard in all the parishes he has served.

The kidnappers had allegedly demanded N20 million ransom for the release of the priest, but when the Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Very Rev. Godfrey Onah, made it known that the church does not negotiate with hoodlums, they were forced to release the priest.

All efforts to speak with the priest proved abortive, as the kidnappers dispossessed him of some items, including his mobile handset.