Kidnap victim narrates ordeal

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—A woman, Mrs Folarin Roseleen, has narrated how she and her daughter, Moyinoluwa Folarin, escaped from their abductors without paying any ransom after being waylaid along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

She said: “As we were travelling along Ife-Ibadan Expressway for the burial ceremony of our mother, our vehicle was intercepted at Egbeda Junction and my daughter and I were taken into the bush.

“After we trekked some distance into the bush, our abductors who were speaking a strange Yoruba dialect, ordered us to sit down and started asking us questions about our family members.

“They assured us that they would not touch or hurt us if we cooperated with them. They collected some money I had in my purse and asked if I had an ATM card. I said no.

“It was then they asked us which of our family members could send money to them.

“At this point, one of the three abductors asked his partners in crime a question in a language I could not understand. There appeared to be controversy among them and one of them left the place and moved deeper into the bush.

“Even though I didn’t close my eyes, I was praying fervently that God should free me from these hoodlums. We were given water, which we hesitated to drink. It was a sachet of water.

“When I noticed that the sachet was not leaking, I took a little and gave to my daughter. That was all we knew. I woke up later to see that the kidnappers had left us.

“I quickly woke up my daughter who was still sleeping. We were running back towards the road, but we did not follow the path we took before.”

When asked if she reported the incident at any police station, she said she was afraid, adding that since she and her daughter were lucky to escape, she felt it was not necessary.