By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has applauded the nomination of Festus Keyamo from Delta State as a member of the Federal Executive Council, stating that his nomination is a welcomed by the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Dr Uduaghan also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for transmitting his ministerial list in what he described as record time saying, “he yielded to the masses’ pressure to name a cabinet before the Senate goes on long recess.”

Uduaghan in a statement by his media aid Monoyo Edon, said: “For us in Delta State, Festus Keyamo‘s appointment did not come as a surprise to us. Festus has distinguished himself and has shown capacity in his previous post as spokesperson of our Presidential Campaign Council. His appointment is very welcomed to the APC family in Delta State.

[READ ALSO]

“Some of my brother former Governors and other nominees that made the cut have something tangible to contribute to the Next Level program of Mr. President. I know them and I am sure they can function creditably well with any portfolio given to them at the end of the day.

“President Buhari has, on several occasion showed that he listens to the masses, whom he holds their mandate so passionately. We are all happy that his cabinet would be named in a matter of days after the National Assembly successfully screens all of them.

“President Buhari is committed to the success and development of this country. We have seen that with the kind of persons he has chosen to serve with him in this government.”

VANGUARD