Kari steps down as Thomas takes over NAICOM

On 10:08 pmIn Newsby

By Rosemary Onuoha

LAGOS—ALHAJI Mohammed Kari, yesterday, stepped down as the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, following failure of the Federal Government to renew his appointment.
Accordingly, the former Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Technical, Mr. Sunday Thomas has been appointed as Acting Commissioner for Insurance.

Kari handed over to Thomas after his four years reign came to an end.

Thomas was appointed Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Technical, by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 15, 2017.

Prior to his appointment in April 2017 as Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters at the Commission, Thomas held the position of Director-General at the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, for seven years from May 2010.

