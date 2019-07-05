By Anthony Ogbonna

Justice Rhodes Vivour-led Supreme Court, Friday, affirmed the election of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the governor of Osun state.

This dashes the hope of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party who had challenged the victory of Governor Oyetola in the recent governorship election held in the state.

Recall that The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had, in September last year, declared Oyetola winner of the governorship election.

But Senator Adeleke had filed a petition at the election Tribunal against the Oyetola’s victory to which the the Tribunal had later in March, declared Adeleke winner of the election.

But Oyetola had appealed the judgement and was again declared winner of the election in March by the court but Adeleke challenged the ruling.

At the ruling today, five of the seven-man panel of judges of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Oyetola whose election was, therefore, upheld.