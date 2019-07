A petrol tanker has, Wednesday, exploded in Gombe State.

Reports say the tanker suddenly exploded in Tunfure, along Gombe-Bauchi express Road.

Details are still sketchy as no casualties have yet been ascertained.

Firefighters have arrived the scene to contain the fire.

Details soon…

Petrol tanker explodes at Tunfure, along Gombe Bauchi express Road, Gombe State. Photo credit: ChannelsT

Petrol tanker explodes at Tunfure, along Gombe Bauchi express Road, Gombe State. Photo credit: ChannelsTV

Vanguard