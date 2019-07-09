Just in: Adekunle appointed OYSCATECH acting Rector

Mr Isiaka Adekunle, a former Deputy Provost of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology(OYSCATECH), has been appointed the acting Rector of the institution.

Adekunle’s appointment was announced by the outgoing Rector, Prof. Gbemiga Adewale, on Tuesday during the handing over ceremony held at the institution.

Adekunle’s appointment in acting capacity followed the expiration of Adewale’s tenure on Tuesday.

“I have no power to appoint rector. I wrote to the government notifying them of the expiration of my tenure on July 9 and I recommended the two Chief lecturers, including the deputy rector.

“This morning, I received a letter from the State Ministry of Education which communicated the appointment of Mr Isiaka Adekunle to him as acting rector of the institution,” he said.

He said that the new acting rector was not among the 29 people who applied to be rector of the institution.

Adewale said that the new acting rector was before his appointment the most senior among the academic staff and had served as deputy provost for two terms.

The outgoing rector expressed gratitude to the staff and students for the opportunity to

serve them successfully in the last seven years.

He also thanked the college community for the send forth programme organised in his honour, urging it to extend this to his successor too.

NAN reports that a copy of the hand over note was given to the institution’s Registrar, My Niyi Fehintola, who is also the secretary of the Governing Council.