July 30: Zioninsts leader invites Jerry Gana, Utomi, Soludo, Maku, others as cabinet members

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – IN accordance with purported Biafra inauguration on 30th July, the self-acclaimed President of Biafra Zionist Federation, Barr Benjamin Onwuka has invited the people of defunct Biafra Republic for his inauguration.

Barr Onwuka yesterday pencilled names of some prominent persons for inauguration as cabinet members.

In a statement signed and issued to pressmen by Barr Onwuka in Enugu on Tuesday, invited Prof. Pat Utomi as foreign minister, Arunma Otteh minister of finance, Prof. Chuwkuma Soludo, Central Bank Governor, Maxwell Mba Okpo, minister of petroleum, Amarachi Ubani, minister of information, May Okafor, Trade and Industry, Gabrierl Oluwole Osagie, minister of education, Jerry Gana, transportation, Labaran Maku, aviation, Secretary to the Government, Benie Lar, Dr. Uzodinma Achebe, UN Ambassador, Dr, John Nnia Nwodo, US Ambassador for the inauguration.

The Zionists’ leader also came hard on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, who had warned against blanket demonization of herdsmen, especially of the Fulani stock.

Kukah likened the uproar and profiling of the Fulani to what happened to the Igbo leading up to the Nigerian civil war between 1967 and 1970.

“If it is Fulani today, yesterday it was the Igbos,” he had said.

Onwuka, describing the Bishop’s stand as “a blind analogy, said in the events that preceded the civil war, the Biafrans faced genocide in the Northern part of the country.

“Today, the same Fulani have brought the genocide down here to our land on the pretext of rearing cattle. So, we are the victims yesterday, we are the victims today.

“This is least expected from someone at the level of Kukah, but he chose to rewrite history. This is so shameful.”

Onwuka, while calling for mass return of people of the area, issued fresh ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the region.

“In furtherance to my earlier statement, I want to inform our people that our July 30 inauguration stands. I will be at the fore-front. All Biafrans, wherever they are, are requested to be at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu for the occasion.

“No one should entertain any fear because we have the backing of the United States and Israel”, he claimed.

On his ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen, Onwuka said, “they have until the night of 29th July to leave Biafra land. I’m closing down Lokpanta in Abia State and any of such places in Biafra land.

“Similarly, Ruga cannot be said to be suspended, but abolished. No such word should be mentioned again in Biafra land; it should be limited to 12 States in the North,” he warned.

