…Says would’ve implemented it if not for politicians, timing

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the 2014 National Conference report to salvage the many problems bedeviling Nigeria.

Jonathan also said that the solution to Nigeria’s myriads of challenges lies in the recommendations of the 2014 Confab report.

The former president gave the statement at the book launch of Senator Femi Okurounmu at the University of Lagos.

Dr. Jonathan also said that his administration would have implemented the 2014 Confab report but for the political and timing issues which made it impossible then.

Jonathan said he could not implement the report because it required the amendment of some parts of the 1999 Constitution which, according to him, the time could not allow for that.

Vanguard