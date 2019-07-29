Jagagba: When a woman wore the crown

By Chinasa Afigbo

In a land where women are relegated to beautiful dummies, voiceless chickens for domestic and gratification routines, irrelevant to the decisions and affairs of the land, what happens to the fate of that kingdom when the king is incapable of producing a male heir? Who is to sit on the throne and rule over the whole kingdom when the king dies? Who will wear the sacred and mighty crown, JAGAGBA, when the king is no more?

These were some of the posers last Sunday, July 21, when the play, JAGAGBA, was staged at the Agip Recital Hall of the MUSON Center, Onikan Lagos. JAGAGBA is written by Abul-Qudus Ibrahim, winner of 2nd Beta playwright competition, 2018.

In the opening scene, a group of maidens in white clothes chanting a coronation song march and dance. Then the King, Adewale (Kunle Coker) of Ila-Rere enters with Baba Ifa, the Chief Priest. The king Closes his eyes and bows his head as the Priest places JAGAGBA on his head. He sits on the throne.

JAGAGBA, directed by Adebumi Adewale and produced by Bikiya Graham-Douglas for Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, had emerged out of 348 entries for Beeta Playwright competition. The play portrays how women are subjected to relegated to the background and prevented from speaking and making inputs in matters affecting society.

JAGAGBA tells a story of the ancient kingdom, Ile-Rere, whose King, Adewale, is in desperate need of a male child to continue in his stead, which leads him to marrying 15 wives of different ages and virgins considered to be the most fertile in the land. Yet, he had 32 daughters, but no son.

Out desperation, King Adewale orders all his 32 female children and 15 wives to be killed! “Gather them and kill them all! No woman can reign in my stead!”

He resolves to adopt a male orphan, Adebola, trained in the ancient wisdom, knowledge, and secrets of the land.

Over time, the king begins to hunger for a female companion and goes for the young and beautiful Abebi whom he makes his queen.

Later, the king dies, leaving the kingdom in disarray. Adesupo the king’s estranged brother returns, ready to wrestle with Adebola, the king’s adopted son, in the IJA JAGAGBA contest for the throne.

Who will wear the mighty and sacred crown, JAGAGBA, made with the royal bloodline of the king and four chiefs mixed together? Only the king is worthy to wear JAGAGBA. Anyone outside the royal bloodline who dares to wear JAGAGBA dies instantly. And anyone, even of the royal bloodline, that dares to wear JAGAGBA while the king is alive runs mad. JAGAGBA is kept in the sacred shrine of Ile-Rere and worn by the king only on special occasions.

Amidst palace intrigues, political conspiracies and family tradition, Abebi, the king’s widow, offers her advice. Abebi’s role is devious but charming. All she wants is to create a voice for women by being the first woman to sit on the cabinet which is denied her by the same men who she has helped to win the IJA JAGAGBA contest. She is humiliated and raped by the same men. But she stands strong and accosts all the evil men, including the chief priest who has committed a lot of atrocities.

Fortunately for Abebi, she has a well-orchestrated plan before she came to the palace. She can be seen as a crusader who came to redeem the women of Ila-Rere from their servitude imposed on them by their husbands and fathers. She is fearless and smart. She knows what she wants and is well-informed of the matters and affairs of the land. She is underrated until the last minute when she wears JAGAGBA and becomes the ruler of Ila-Rere kingdom.

