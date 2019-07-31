Inside the world of Juliet Ibrahim

…as she shares her heartbreak story in ‘A toast to Life’

By Rotimi Agbana

Having had a stint in a failed marriage, stunning actress, Juliet Ibrahim gave love a second chance after she became an item with singer, Olusegun Olowokere, a.k.a Iceberg Slim. But again, Cupid’s arrow failed to favour her as the relationship hit the rocks as soon as it kicked off.

However, after successfully dealing with the hard knocks of life she had suffered in the past, the pretty actress is set to tell her story in a ‘bare it all’ memoir titled ‘A toast to Life.’

The memoir is due to be unveiled at a lavish launch party slated for August 4, 2019, at a yet to be disclosed location in Lagos.

Speaking about the memoir, the actress revealed that it tells her story as a child dealing with body-esteem issues, a teenager battling abuse in silence, a young woman who never had it good with love and an adult who eventually found cause to celebrate life after all her experiences.

“From Liberia to Lebanon, Cote D’Ivoire to Ghana, I survived the upheaval of war across countries; being torn away from the familiar, losing memories and loved ones. But this is only the beginning of my story. In ‘A Toast to life’, I am a child with body-esteem issues, a teenager dealing with abuse in silence, a young woman making mistakes in love and an adult finding cause to celebrate life”, she said.

Recall that earlier in the month of July, she had revealed that after sharing her life experiences with the public in bits, she was ready to fully open up her life to the public.

“After so many years of sharing bits and pieces of my life with you; now, I am fully letting you into my world. The person you become is a collation of experiences of your life. Hence, every experience is one I celebrate because I have overcome”, she said.

