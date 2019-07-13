By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is on a scheduled trip to Zamfara State on Sunday

The Speaker would also visit Borno, Benue, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba and other State thereafter.

The trip a part of his efforts to assess the security challenges in some states across the country.

Recall that the Speaker had promised to visit the states facing insecurity immediately after his election.

During the visit, Gbajabiamila will travel to some specific Local Government Areas in the state that are most affected by activities of bandits and kidnappers.

Vanguard

The journey which will be made in the company of some members of the House, will also meet specific individuals such as government officials, including the state governor, community and religious leaders.

The visit would afford him the opportunity to see the situation on ground, return to the House and together with members make necessary recommendations to the Executive arm of government.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Lanre Lasisi on Sunday stated that be”it is expected that the Executive arm will leverage on the assessment of the House on the security situations in the affected states and take further action.”