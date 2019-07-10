In a bid to bring innovative solutions to the Fintech industry and pave the way for young technology entrepreneurs, systems integrator, Inlaks is set to launch an innovation lab called thehatch. The launch of thehatch supports Inlaks’ vision to expand into a new phase, Inlaks 2.0.

The innovation lab is set to build, scale and provide a nurturing environment for Fintech start-ups by ensuring a level playing field for domestic technological ideas. It will guarantee an easy penetration into the Fintech market with ample resources, training, finances and collaborative spheres to provide best-in-class Fintech solutions.

The launch of thehatch innovative lab will begin with a Hackathon challenge themed: Shaping the future of Insurance, geared towards the development of technologically-enabled solutions that solve major problems in the insurance sector. The event is expected to gather 100 participants consisting of 20 teams of innovators to develop business and technical innovative solutions for the insurance industry.

The Managing Director, Africa Operations, Inlaks, Femi Adeoti said that “most tech-startups do not have the experience to reach the customers that would buy into their solutions. It is therefore our goal to hand-hold these startups to greater heights while interfacing with some of our global clients and partners, for them to take advantage of the opportunities that are possible.”

