Incubation centres’ll benefit amnesty programme beneficiaries — dokubo

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said that the use of technology incubation centres by beneficiaries of the programme trained and empowered in the agricultural and allied sector will improve their expertise in various areas of specialisation.

He noted that partnering the National Board for Technology Incubation, NBTI, will ensure the beneficiaries register their products with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

Speaking in Abuja at the signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, between the NBTI and Amnesty Office to use 23 technology incubation centres allocated to it for cluster manufacturing by beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme, Dokubo said, “It is my great pleasure to see that the MOU between the NBTI and the Office of the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme has reached the final stage of legal sealing to enable the commencement of its purpose. The use of these incubation centres by delegates is of immense support as it will improve their expertise in their various areas of specialization.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Bitrus Nabusa, said the partnership will add value to the lives of youths in the Niger Delta.

He commended Dokubo for the initiative and transforming the programme to deepen peace and stability in the region.

“I am delighted to receive you here for this programme. The signing of MOU between the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the NBTI under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is something new and positive. I am also glad at the performance of the Presidential Amnesty Programme; we have heard a lot about you. It is because of you that there is peace in the Niger Delta and that is something we should feel proud of.