Imo Stakeholders back Ihedioha on TSA, pension reforms

Stakeholders who cut across representatives from Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Female Lawyers Association, Traditional Rulers, Nigeria Medical Association (NMAA), Entertainers, Captains of Industries, Town Union Leaders, Women Groups, Artisans, and others have endorsed the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Pension Reform policies of the Imo state government led by Governor Emeka ihedioha

The stakeholders made this known during a meeting with Governor Emeka Ihedioha at Ahiajoku Conference Centre, Owerri on Thursday.

Also read:

They restated their commitment to support the governor to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Imo State.

Earlier, Governor Ihedioha disclosed that it has become imperative to streamline, regularise and mainstream the revenue and financial transactions of the State through the introduction of TSA.

Read also:

He explained that the reason for proposing Pension reforms is due to discrepancies resulting from the data base of the past administration which is incoherent.

He said the verification will be the last his administration and the State will be doing regarding Imo State pensioners

“The reason for proposing Pension reforms is due to discrepancies resulting from the Data Base of the past administration which is incoherent. It was never my wish to stress our pensioners who are owed for over 80 months with another verification exercise but it became necessary to enable the government to begins payment of what is meant for them immediately.

Also read:

“On TSA, the state is adopting the process to close leakages which have affected the IGR of the state badly. The TSA will also ensure accountability, transparency and probity in governance,” he said.

Vanguard