Imo North : INEC issues Certificate of Return to Uwajumogu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Barely two days after he led a protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Abuja, Senator-elect for Imo North, Benjamin Uwajumogu has been presented with a Certificate of Return.



Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi confirmed this in a short message to journalists Thursday in Abuja.

“Please be informed, dear Colleagues, that the Commission has Issued the Certificate of Return to the candidate for the Imo North Senatorial District”, he stated.

Vanguard gathered that Mr Uwajumogu at the certificate presentation thanked his followers for not taking the laws I to their hands.

While he commended the judiciary for standing by truth, he equally lauded INEC for obeying court orders, promising to rededicate himself to serving his people better than he did in the 8th Senate.

INEC had earlier said it would not be stampeded into issuing certificates of return to anyone, saying it would take its time to study all court judgments and act accordingly.