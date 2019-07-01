Imo govt to refurbish water scheme with N49m

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo State government, weekend, said it had approved N49,845,000 to resuscitate Otamiri Water Scheme in Owerri, the state capital.

Deputy governor, Gerald Irona, in a statement through his Adviser on Communications, Walter Duru, said it was part of the decision taken at the State Executive Council meeting.

The statement which did not give the time frame for the project, however, said the funds would be released in tranches.

Also, at the State Executive Council meeting, the government listed many roads which it approved for immediate attention, as well as the fly-overs built by the immediate past government of Rochas Okorocha.

While on the issue of decay of infrastructures, it stated that “among the areas considered for immediate intervention are the poor state of roads in the state, the flooding challenge, particularly, within the state capital, among others.”