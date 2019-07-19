I’m committed to a safe Nigeria despite challenges – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reiterated the commitment of his government to a safer Nigeria despite the security challenges.

The President gave the assurance when he granted audience to the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group led by the National Coordinator, Usman Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said the aim of the government is to have a Nigeria where families will be safe and children having opportunities for comfortable lives

He said “As leaders in your various communities, I urge you all to take the message back to your community. It is not about politics, religion or tribe. It is about having a Nigeria where our family will be safe and our children will have plenty opportunities to earn a living and have a comfortable lives,” he said.

While thanking the group for its hard work and dedication during the 2019 elections campaign, the President said that his administration is committed to delivering on its mandate.

Buhari who assured the group that he will study the demands, described Nigeria’s constitution as the fairest document where a state like Bayelsa with eight local government areas and Kano with 44 local government areas have the same number of senators (three each) representing their people.

“The constitution facilitate one thing, that is there must be a member of the executive council from each state of the federation. Why I praise the authors of our constitution is that Bayelsa with eight local government has three senators and Kano with 44 has three senators. So, you can’t be fairer than that in the context of one Nigeria.

“Please try and understand that I appreciate you, you are doing a thankless job nobody is paying your. You use your resources and time to come together and discuss national resources. I pray God will help us to keep this country strong economically and morally.”

Ibrahim in his remarks earlier, described Buhari’s victory in the 2019 election as no handout but reward of the president’s painstaking commitment he made with Nigerians.

He emphasized the victory was achieved through the sacrifices of many Nigerians including those who paid the supreme sacrifice and others who sustained permanent disability.

Ibrahim said some members of MBO were attacked in FCT and they narrowly escaped death when one of their businesses were smashed, they lost the Kwara coordinator and the Bayelsa State woman leader, while Ogun Aba Bayelsa states coordinators were yet to recover from the beating they received during the elections.

He reminded the president that the group embarked on a cashless campaign but were never deterred as they ensured their members were fully on ground.

Ibrahim said the group has developed citizen-government information flow that will help the government scaled its policies from the bottom top approach while the citizens while have a sense of belonging that will further generate wider participating governance.

The group suggested a next level summit that will address the challenges and prospect.

They group also pledged their readiness to become an asset to Buhari’s administration, noting that they have qualified professionals that have excelled in various fields of endeavours that will impact the next level administration positively.

“We therefore request that you give consideration to this noble men and women, we promise that we will never let you down.”

