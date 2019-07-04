Ijegun pipeline explosion: Situation under control – NNPC

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has reacted to Thursday’s pipeline explosion caused by vandals at Ijegun, a Lagos state.

The Corporation said the situation is under control.

Following the explosion which, according to reports, killed two persons and burnt about 30 vehicle, the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, has directed NNPC’s team of engineers to move at the scene and have the situation contained.

A statement by the Group General Manager, Public Affairs of NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said in Abuja that the explosion was caused by vandals.

According to Ughamadu, “The fire was ignited when some vandals were scooping fuel from the pipeline.

“We urge everybody within the community to remain calm as the situation is under control. Our team of engineers has resumed at the site to bring the situation under control.