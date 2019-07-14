Ihedioha under pressure to sack Eze Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Pressure is said to be mounting on the governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, to sack the chairman of Imo state traditional rulers, Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri.

Vanguard was reliably informed yesterday in Owerri, that the governor was considering options on the table one of which is engaging with the royal fathers at different levels before taking his decision.

However, Ohiri’s challenge started the day Ihedioha, met with the over 600 hundred traditional rulers at the palace of Eze Imo, along Mbari street in the state capital.

At that event, there was an attempt to interrupt Ohiri, while he was making his remarks, just as the drama was noticed by the governor as well as the former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, who accompanied Ihedioha to that event.

Days after the drama, a cross section of traditional rulers paid a visit to Ihedioha, at government House, where the royal fathers out rightly demanded for the replacement of Ohiri.

They also demanded for the recall of some traditional rulers who were suspended by the immediate past administration of Rochas Okorocha, for receiving President Goodluck Jonathan, in 2015.

The group requested that the Imo state House of Assembly should repeal the Imo state of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Autonomous Communities and Other Matters, Law No.15 of 2016 and to replace it with that of the 2006. The reason given was that 2016 law gave an undue advantage to the few.

The group was led by the former chairman of Imo state traditional rulers council, Eze Cletus Illomuanya.

Other demands as listed by the Secretary of the group, Eze Ama Durueburoe, insisted “On the recall of Eze Ilomuanya as Obi of Obinugwu and Chairman of Imo State Council of Ndi Eze.

“And that in line with the decisions of the courts; recall the three traditional rulers earlier dethroned by the past administration and who got judgment at the court for their recall.

“Repeal the Imo State of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Autonomous Communities and Other Matters, Law No.15 of 2016, which, according him, was made for the purpose of favoring a few individuals and without any contribution from traditional rulers.

And return the Imo State of Nigeria Traditional Rulers and Autonomous Communities Law, (2006).”