Ighalo gives reason for quitting Super Eagles

Leading goal scorer at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, Odion Ighalo has called time on his international career with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He announced his retirement following Nigeria’s third-place victory over Tunisia on Wednesday. He reportedly informed coach Gernot Rohr of his decision before leaving to join his club in China immediately after the game.

“He had discussed his decision with the coach before the third-place match, saying that the constant abuse was taking a toll on his young family but he was advised to keep it under wraps for the moment. After the game, he gave his jersey as a souvenir to the coach, said his goodbyes and left,” a source stated.

He made 35 appearances for Nigeria, scoring 16 goals.

He was also top scorer through the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with seven goals.

VANGUARD