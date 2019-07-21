Igbo stakeholders hail Ugwuanyi on good governance

Igbo intellectuals, professionals and stakeholders on the platform of Nzuko Umunna, has extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as well as his administration’s achievements in transforming the state into a model of peace and good governance.

The group, which felicitated with Governor Ugwuanyi on his re-election, noted: “the peace, political harmony and development trajectory he has brought to bear on the state’s governance.”

Speaking when members of the think tank group paid a courtesy visit to the governor, the leader of the delegation, Professor Bath Nnaji, told the governor that they were impressed “with pride that Enugu State, under your leadership, continues to rank among the most secure and peaceful states.”

Professor Nnaji noted that members of the group, including the former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih; Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Most Rev. Christopher Ede, and former Director-General, Debt Management Office, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, among others, appreciate with pride that Enugu State under the leadership of Governor Ugwuanyi “is one of the highest-ranking solvent states in Nigeria and was rated by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, as one of the eight financially-stable states a few months ago.

“We are proud of Enugu’s ranking by the World Bank Ease of Doing Business survey as the third best place to start a business among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“We have equally noted your massive investment in education and human capital development, as well as the reforms and infrastructure transformation of the justice system, and are impressed with your special attention to rural development and urban renewal.”

Nnaji disclosed that the visit was symbolic and a veritable platform for them to pledge their support and friendship and seek ways of partnering with the state government to contribute their quota towards the optimal actualisation and implementation of its economic and development agenda for Enugu State.

Other members of the delegation were Dr. Uju Agomoh, Secretary, Strategy Committee; Mr. Uche Anichukwu, Secretary, Team Enugu; Rev Fr. Nnaemeka Udeonu; Professor Chika More; Dr. Okobo Onyia; Mazi Bede Okoye; Obioma Okoye; Dr. Kachi Nworga; Dr. Alex Ogbonnia; Mr. Ken onyekaonwu; Chief Everest Ozonweke and Mazi Charles Ogbu.

