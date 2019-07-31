ICSAN records N382m reserves in 2018

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has recorded N381.98 million as reserves and liabilities in the financial year ended 2018.

Outgoing President of the Institute, Samuel Kolawole disclosed this while speaking at the presentation of the annual reports and financial statements of the institute for year ended December 31, 2018.

He said the that total reserves and liability of the institute improved to N381.98 million in the year ended 2018 from N356.88 million in 2017.

Expressing confidence that this trend will be sustained in 2019, Kolawole said: “To start with, between January and June 2019, we have successfully held over 92 percent of our programmes for the year.”

Kolawole who also used the opportunity to highlight his achievements said: “We have been able to sustain holding of public practice day in two states, (Lagos and Oyo states) and recorded an increasing number of applicants for license for public practice.”

He went on to say, the Secretaries and Registrars’ Forum resurrected last year (2018) has also come to stay with the successful holding of the 2019 edition.”

Vanguard