ICPC begins probe of constituency projects in Edo

By Etop Ekanem

In line with the directives of the Federal Government to probe all constituency projects in all the states, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Edo State Command, has commenced investigation into projects initiated by lawmakers in the state.

According to Edo State Commissioner, ICPC, Mr Yusuf Olatunji, “The recent mandate by the government designed to track new offences of corrupt practices and siphoning of public funds through questionable projects, cuts across states selected from the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The government mandated the ICPC to probe constituency projects initiated by lawmakers in 12 states selected from the six geo-political zones. As required, two states were selected in each of the zones and in South-South, Edo and Akwa Sbom fall within the scope of selected states for probe. The two states fall under the first phase of the ICPC probe.”

Addressing newsmen, Olatunji warned against abandonment of projects as “the commission is fully equipped to handle all forms of corrupt practices.”

According to him, some of the project sites visited by the anti-graft agency in the state revealed that work was going on in some, while some had been abandoned.

Vanguard