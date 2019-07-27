I will use my office to serve humanity – Sen Abbo

The Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial Zone, Sen. Ishaku Abbo has reiterated his commitment towards serving humanity using his office as a distinguished senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The senator stated this while receiving an award of excellence from members of inter-community awareness for change and development initiative in his office in Abuja.

The Senator appreciated the group for finding him worthy of such a prestigious “ICON of Democracy” Awards.

Sen Cliff, as he is fondly called mentioned that his pending case of assault won’t deter him from providing dividends of democracy to his constituents and Nigerians in general.

Furthermore, the Senator representing Adamawa Southern Senatorial zone, Sen. Binos Yaroe applauded the group for finding his colleague worthy of the award.

He described Sen. Cliff as someone who always speaks the truth, stating that it was a well-deserved award.

He also noted that Senator Cliff is a fearless leader and a pacesetter for the younger generation.

Speaking earlier, Director of the Organisation, Dr. Lami Uguogho, revealed that they have been monitoring the young senator closely since before inauguration and have decided to honour him for his effort in contributing to the development of not only his constituency but the nation at large.

She stated that the Intercommunity Awareness for Change and Development Initiative is an organization that recognizes individuals who stand out in the governance of the country.

While handing over the award to the senator, Dr. Lami said the award is in recognition of the senator’s effort in nation-building and contribution on relevant matters that has to do with the masses.

She then described Sen Cliff as a young astute democrat who even in the face of trial and persecution is focused on dividends of democracy.

