One of the Presiding Officers during the February 23 presidential election, Mr Adejuyitan Olalekan has told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that he personally transmitted the results collated at his polling unit during the poll to a server using a code.

Olalekan speaking under oath while being cross-examined by Buhari’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Olalekan maintained that he personally transmitted the collated results at his polling unit and that without the code, you cannot make any transmission of results.

He also insisted that INEC did not direct Presiding Officers to allow voters who could not be authenticated by the card reader machine to vote manually with their picture captured.

Recall that INEC had denied using a server for transmission of results during the February 19 presidential election.

More details soon…

VANGUARD