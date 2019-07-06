By Ayo Onikoyi

Sometime ago, Nollywood actress and singer, Judith Mazagwu known as Afrocandy confessed that she had gone under the knife to have some parts of her body adjusted surgically. In fact in one of her recent Tweets, she declared she was going for another one soon but that would not be her breasts. This revelation was made in a recent Instagram face-off between her and a troll.

Afrocandy had shown off her cleavage, with lavish flash of her boobs, prompting the troll to comment “ Silicon gang”

Afrocandy would have none of it and she expressed her mind in the most caustic manner.

“ Fool, my boobs are all mine, all natural. There’s no silicon here, so, stop saying what you don’t know before Amadioha strikes that your empty coconut head off. Idiot” she fired.