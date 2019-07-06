Breaking News
Translate

I don’t have any silicon in my boobs —Afrocandy

On 8:54 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sometime ago, Nollywood actress and singer, Judith Mazagwu known as Afrocandy confessed that she had gone under the knife to have some parts of her body adjusted surgically. In fact in one of her recent Tweets,  she declared she was going for another one soon but that would not be her breasts. This revelation was made in a recent Instagram face-off between her and a troll.
Afrocandy
Afrocandy

Toast to Nigeria’s Technovation champions(Opens in a new browser tab)

Afrocandy had shown off her cleavage, with lavish flash of her boobs, prompting the troll  to comment “ Silicon gang”

Afrocandy would have none of it and she expressed her mind in the most caustic manner.

“ Fool, my boobs are all mine, all natural. There’s no silicon here, so, stop saying what you don’t know before Amadioha strikes that your empty coconut head off. Idiot” she fired.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.