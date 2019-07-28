I am fixing Imo, not after Okorocha — Ihedioha

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Emeka Ihedioha took over the mantle of leadership in Imo State on May 29, 2019. In this interview, he says that it is unbelievable that in Imo there is nowhere public water is running. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also laments that bridges are built in my state without iron rods. He also says that within a few weeks on the saddle, Imo is now a preferred destination for investors.

Excerpts.

What have you done differently since you took the governorship of Imo State?

When I came in, I found out to my shock that there were several bank accounts in which of course led to so much revenue leakages, were as a state not making significant progress on internally generated revenue (IGR). The IGR base of the state was very low and when the IGR base is weak, that obviously means that we depend essentially on what comes from federal allocation.

It became necessary that we find a way out, so, I set up a Financial Advisory Committee and Financial Advisory Committee, which recommended that in view of where we are and because of our decision to instil a regime of fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability, and of course to reduce the level of corruption, we had to introduce the Treasury Single Account, TSA. We felt we needed to start anew, we needed to confront the issues and begin to reposition our state, that we be alive to the demands of the people.

When the electorate voted us in, they believed in our ability to transform the state, to install a regime of transparency and accountability. This is what we are trying to do. So, we have done that. But apart from that, we are strengthening the Bureau for Public Procurement in the state. If check our ranking on the ease of doing business, Imo finished 34th out of 37 and in several ways we have been lagging behind, we have fallen back, deteriorated from where we used to be. Ours used to be a very civilized state, so we have a duty and conviction that we need to take it to that level. We have, therefore, taken steps to block the leakages. We have enjoined the MDAs to work with the authorities to ensure that we can have a transparent accountable system of running the affairs of the state.

In which of the areas are you seeking help from the federal government?

Infrastructural, we have significant federal roads in Imo, most of them are not receiving attention. It is, however, important that we begin to rebuild the state in that manner. You won’t believe that in Imo there is nowhere that we have public water running, it is strange to believe but that is the fact. So what do we do? When we came in, we immediately tried to re-activate the water corporation, so that we can get water.

We, therefore, need Federal Government support; in all facets of our economy. The Federal Government needs to support us in agriculture because the previous government didn’t take advantage of Federal Government favourable policies in agriculture. So, we are working towards an agricultural revolution, for it to become a revenue earner. We need federal support in this regard. We also need federal support in education, in the area of healthcare, and in the area of building institutions.

You have been accused of spending more time going after your predecessor. Is this not a distraction?

No, this is not true. You are reading about the TSA and not about my predecessor. The TSA is an innovation, which even the Federal Government has adopted since and which we have now introduced. It is something that people have applauded, this is a positive sign. Some days back, I addressed the people of the state to give a state of the state address; after 50 days in office. If you must have followed that through, wouldn’t you say this is innovative? Was it something they did before? It takes confidence, it takes assurance by yourself to come and begin to speak to people about what you have been able to attain. We are re-fixing government, so, I am not focusing on the past regime. No, it is not my focus.

The issue is that I have been bending over backwards, exerting pressure on a couple of people, who want certain things done. Let me tell you, for instance, the opacity in land administration, in my state, which you must have been heard. Some citizens of the state, who own lands that were taken away from them have been urging the government to investigate. I have just been telling them to take it easy: that this is not wanted I am here for.

We obviously have to re-design the state. We want to bring confidence back in Imo. For instance, are you aware that we have restored autonomy to local government administration in Imo State? Today, local government funds go to local government area authorities. We, however, collaborate with them to ensure there is also accountability and a sense of responsibility. We are not focusing on what the man had done, we are focusing on what we are doing, our targets and for once you have to give it to us that if a chief executive of a state says to his people look I want to run a transparent government and an accountable government: that it is something significant you have to work upon.

If you are restoring public water; that is something you are doing because you did not meet water on the ground. Am I going to say I met water when there was no water? Government house Owerri was disconnected from the public power supply when I came, am I supposed to clap? The state secretariat as we speak is still disconnected from the public power supply for about eight years. Bridges were built in my state without iron rods. Haven’t you heard about it? You have not read about it? You must have heard about it from people who visit Imo. Am I supposed to clap? It was endangering the lives of Imo people. We don’t lead a government of propaganda. It is not about me and I don’t like talking about my predecessor, I am talking about government, I am talking about focus, I am talking about the ideals of government that what we are doing. First, we are restoring confidence in the entire system. Judicial workers were being owed. Was I the one that owed them? Didn’t you hear that they were not paid full salaries?

So, is it a crime if I say let’s sanitize the entire system? Is that a crime? I resumed at government house and I cannot operate from there. I don’t want to talk on all those things. So you don’t want me to make complaints, but, all I am saying is that we are moving forward. People spend time on propaganda, but we are not focusing on this distraction. We are focusing on our programmes.

How do you plan to boost the IGR?

This is why I said that we are introducing the TSA. First of all, we needed to block the leakages. The 260 accounts that you heard about, people claim those accounts were for basic transactions. You said you are paying and the government does not see the money, so we took steps to close them. I could have also said be paying me now I am the new man, how about that? You ought to support the courage that we are displaying and the transparency that we are showing to say every money that you are paying to the government must be paid to a single account, which you will be able to tom track. Is this a wrong policy?

This is one way to begin to build your IGR, without punishing the people, because you don’t have to overtax the people. Part of what TSA would do for us is to eliminate multiple taxations. I am sure people in the state will tell you that I retain some appointees of the former governor. Is this not magnanimity? The Head of Service I met, I am still working with him, the Accountant General I am still working with him.

How many people would do that?

I am here and the system is running. Except for the permanent secretaries that were unduly promoted over and above where they should be in the week that the last administration was leaving. What we did is to set up a committee to look into it. We brought in a former permanent secretary that has widely recognised good reputation to look at these things. If they follow due process, no problem, if they did not, please advise us on what to do. You don’t put a Level 14 officer over and above a Level 17 officer. It kills the morale of the officers of the state. So, we are restoring confidence at the civil service. The narratives in Imo are quite wonderful now. I don’t need to advertise what we are doing.

The schools are falling, bridges are collapsing, you may have heard about that. Fly-overs are collapsing, you want me to run a state where people would be dying because they fall into bridges? Erosion is eating everywhere because you would not pay counterpart funds just to get projects being run in the state.

We are bringing civility into governance.

What is your administration doing to address the problems the oil-producing areas in Imo state are passing through?

The deputy governor is from the oil-producing areas. One of the first things I tackled, I thought there was a need to address was that I had to identify a young man, who I know very well and has the capacity. He has been a councillor, a local government chairman a member of the House of Representatives and asked him to be my running mate. As I am here: in Abuja, he is acting and complimenting my work. So, they can’t complain.

I chose a deputy governor, who is active, so, they can’t complain about lack of representation. Unlike in the past, the administration of OMPADEC today is completely in the hands of the oil-producing areas. We have also taken steps to ensure that we connect power to Oguta. We visited Oguta immediately we came in. I took members of the statehouse of assembly-elect for a retreat- an induction programme for two days. Today, Imo State House of Assembly is legislating, unlike what we had in the past. We are bombarding them with executive bills and we have encouraged them to begin to initiate private member bills so that the state can begin to experience democratic governance again. Complaints cannot be there again.

On AdaPalm estate that we had, which was the largest palm estate, we are taking steps now to revamp it.

We have said let’s return this state to the people and we have taken very positive steps in that regard. I am sure the narratives you get from Imo under my watch is that of a participatory administration and administration that is very transparent.

What were the things you discussed with Mr President?

You can’t meet the president without mentioning the support you want for your state. The issue of infrastructure, education.

What are you doing about attracting investors to your state?

About bringing investment, first, you have to set governance right and restore confidence back to the system. Earlier, I talked about ranking and I said that Imo finished 34 out of 37, which is very bad. That is not the Imo that we used to know. It is a resource base, naturally, but the outcome has not been impressive.

So, we are restoring confidence, which is what we are doing. The introduction of TSA alone has shot up the people’s confidence in the administration that we are running. That is one way to say: investors come in. Now we have set up a desk for ease of doing business so that we can improve on our ranking.

Of course, the feedback we are getting from investors is huge and development partners are beginning to look at Imo. Before I came in, all the wonderful programmes of government were not running in our state. You can ask the World Bank, they would tell you. Counterpart funding was not paid, but immediately I came in, we started paying all the counterpart funds. We have opened the relationship and we are building confidence. That way people would begin to come back to the state.

Imo is now a beautiful destination for investors. We would do things devoid of propaganda.

What was the president’s response to your requests?

Of course, I am very satisfied with his response. He assured me that the Federal Government would support us in what we plan to do. I am certain that by the time we keep doing things the way we are doing, it will enhance a symbiotic relationship between the Federal Government and the state government.

