How women can remain relevant, by don

By Dayo Johnson Akure

WOMEN have been charged to make themselves relevant stakeholders in decisions and policies making that drive states and the country.

Speakers at the 2019 International Women’s Day conference, organized by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Akure, Ondo State capital, in conjunction with Doze Needy Education Foundation, gave this charge.

The conference had in attendance women from all walks of life.

The aim of the event, according to the organisers, was to advance gender equality and empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection system, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

Guest speaker, Prof Helen Olayinka Ogunsuyi, of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said the only way women could be relevant in a country such as Nigeria was to be innovative.

Ogunsuyi urged women to exploit their huge potentials of innovations in order to bring around the long-awaited transformation in all strata of development in the country.

“Regardless of colour, age, tradition, class, race, profession etc, one thing is very common to all categories of women, and this is the ability to multi-task. The power of multi-tasking is one of the vectors that motivate innovation. I am bold to say that every woman is innovative because the strength to combine diverse functions at the same time and accomplish them does not lie with a lazy and nonentity person”, she said.

“Therefore, all we need to do is to take the right path to arrive at the destination of relevance through innovative contributions to issues of concern at all levels”.

Another guest speaker, Olamide Falana, emphasized the need for women not to allow fear to diminish their strength, wisdom or hinder them from trying new things.

She said for women to break out of the space and be better, they must upgrade themselves which required them to learn, relearn and unlearn.

According to her, women must take care of their health, exercise regularly, eat well, relax and have good sources of income in order to be in a position to contribute their quota.