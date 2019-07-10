How to report disability fraud 

Millions of Americans all over the nation consider Social Security disability payments to be nothing less than a lifeline.

However, as it happens with most benefits programs, some people take undue advantage and apply for payments under premises that are false. This fraudulent activity adds waste to the Social Security system and causes inappropriate use of funds meant to be used for people’s benefit.

In order to report a fraudulent disability claim, it is important to understand the operating process of federal disability programs.

How Federal Disability Programs Work

The Social Security Administration provides two different types of disability insurance:

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is meant to provide crucial financial support to Americans that are unable to work for longer durations because of injuries or illnesses.

Supplemental Security Insurance (SSI) supports disabled persons with low income, regardless of their past or present work status.

Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the SSA investigates fraud related to both these programs.

What Is Disability Fraud?

Disability fraud may be referred to as an act where an individual enjoys disability benefit payments that he or she is not entitled to. This type of fraud may take different forms as mentioned below.

Claiming disability payments eligibility by improper means such as falsifying or misrepresenting symptoms or diagnosis on a disability benefits application.

Accepting disability benefits at a time when the recipient is also receiving payments through a privately owned disability insurance program or workers’ compensation.

The recipient continues to collect disability benefit payments even after recovering from the injury or illness that made it impossible for him or her to work.

The recipient continues to receive disability payments while pursuing one or more paying jobs.

Please note that SSDI recipients can work legitimately at jobs that have a lower salary compared to the monthly SSDI benefit amount they receive. However, this information must be conveyed to the SSA because based on their earnings from the job, benefit payments are reduced. Disability fraud is not limited to the recipients of disability benefits. The system may also be abused by caretakers entrusted with the duty of managing a disabled person’s needs.

Unethical use of the benefits by the caretaker without meeting the needs of the person with disabilities.

The caretaker continues collecting disability payment checks even after the disabled person passes away.

Eligibility for Disability Benefits

All American citizens above eighteen years of age suffering from a medical condition that prohibits them from working for one year or more are eligible for SSDI. The federal government provides this benefit through the Social Security Administration.

It is intended that the SSDI benefit lasts until the time the beneficiary is able to recover fully from his or her injury or illness. For beneficiaries suffering from incurable or chronic conditions, the SSDI continues until the death of the beneficiary. The application process for SSDI requires thorough medical diagnoses, documentation and extensive vetting.

Disabled persons are eligible to receive SSI regardless of their age, provided the value of their documented assets is less than $2,000 and their income is insufficient or non-existent.

How to Report Suspected Abuse of the Disability System

If you are aware of any potential case of disability fraud, the same can be reported online to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), SSA.

The OIG pays due importance to all reports, but those with adequate evidence are treated with priority. The chances of a successful investigation will be much higher if the following details can be provided.

The suspected person’s name, date of birth, address, and Social Security number

Paperwork demonstrating misuse of SSI or SSDI benefit payments

Photographic documentation of the suspect engaging in activities that are precluded by his or her claimed disability.