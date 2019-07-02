How to curb alarming suicide rate — DON

…Says suicide cases traceable to mental disorders

A professor of Neuropsychiatry, Professor Richard Uwakwe has said that the alarming rate of suicide cases across the country can be stemmed or prevented if early signs of mental disorders are noticed and addressed.

Speaking at the 2nd public lecture organised by the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) College of Medicine titled: “Alarming Rate of Suicide: The underlying factors and issues”, the guest lecturer, Professor Uwakwe of the Faculty of Medicine Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, noted that though suicide was a complex issue that cannot be traced to a particular factor, 90% of suicide cases he said have been traced to mental disorders.

He noted that complex factors that predispose one to suicide thoughts and actions include environmental, physiological, social, cultural, genetic and legal factors, among others.

Professor Uwakwe proffered solution that suicide incidences could be drastically reduced or avoided if the following steps were taken, addressing inequality in the society; Improving on the legal policy of government on suicide; Improving on the public mental and health care facilities available to the people; Improving on the general public education available to the public on suicide and evolving responsible media coverage on the issue, among others.

He cited many cases of suicide that emanated from different backgrounds pointing out that about 42 cases have been recorded in the country within the past six months.

In his welcome address at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of (ESUT) Professor Luke O. Anike stated that the topic was not only critical to the problem of the society but was most important in addressing the problems of University Communities where the greater percentage of suicide acts were being recorded.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the public lecture was part of the university’s contributions to solving this disturbing trend.

In his remarks, the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Medicine, ESUT, Professor Frank Ezugwu who coordinated the programme expressed immense appreciation to the Vice Chancellor for providing the necessary support that ensured the success of the public lecture.

The lecture was well attended by people from different walks of life, including members of academia from different universities across the country.