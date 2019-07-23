How to control diabetes

By Sola Ogundipe

If you are diabetic, you need to choose healthier carbohydrates. Choose the healthier foods that contain carbohydrates and be aware of your portion sizes. Healthy sources of carbohydrate include whole grains like brown rice, whole oats, fruit, vegetables, pulses such as chickpeas, beans and lentils.

Cut down on foods low in fibre such as white bread, white rice and highly processed cereals. Eat less salt. Eating lots of salt can increase your risk of high blood pressure which in turn increases risk of heart diseases and stroke.

Eat smaller portions of meat and avoid red and processed meat like ham, bacon, sausages, beef and lamb. Go with pulses such as beans and lentils, eggs, fish, poultry like chicken and turkey. It’s always a good thing aim to eat more at meal times and have them as snacks if you’re hungry. This can help you get the vitamins, minerals and fibre your body needs every day to help keep you healthy.

Whole fruit is good if you have diabetes. Fruits contain natural sugar. This is different to the added sugar (also known as free sugars) that are in things like chocolate, biscuits and cakes.

Choose healthy fats like in unsalted nuts, seeds, avocados, oily fish, olive oil, rapeseed oil and sunflower oil. It’s still a good idea to cut down on using oils in general, so try to grill, steam or bake foods instead.

Avoid sugar. If you want a snack, choose yoghurts, unsalted nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables instead of crisps, chips, biscuits and chocolates

Vanguard